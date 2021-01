MeQuell Merry, a BYU-Idaho student, and her fiancé passed away in a car accident in Wyoming on Monday, Jan. 18.

Merry lived in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where her parents and siblings reside. She and her fiancé were traveling to Wyoming when the accident occurred. They were planning to be married in March.

Merry was a freshman studying Biology and aspired to be a marine biologist. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Jenks Aquarium in Oklahoma.