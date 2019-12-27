BYU-Idaho student pleads guilty in head-butting incident on campus

Alan Klein Lauese plead guilty to aggravated battery after an incident between him and another student on the BYU-Idaho campus, according to court documents.

On Dec. 10, Lauese and the victim were cleaning a dance studio in the Hart Building when they began to exchange words,

In a previous Scroll article, Lauese used his own head to strike the victim over the right side of his head above the ear.

Along with pleading guilty to battery, Lauese also must pay full restitution. In exchange for pleading guilty, Lauese received a recommendation for probation, the ability to request a withheld judgement and the ability to argue for whatever sentence he feels is appropriate, court documents said.

According to EastIdahoNews.com, in a withheld judgement, Lauese could have the conviction removed from his record if he has a successful probation.

Lauese was released from jail Dec. 23 after signing the plea deal.