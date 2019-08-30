BYU-Idaho student pleads guilty in starting Desert Ride fire

Jacob C. Fagersten, a BYU-Idaho student from Iowa, pleads guilty to starting the Desert Ride fire which burned over 4,000 acres, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

Fagersten told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office he shot a smoke bomb several times with a .22 cal rifle before it ignited, causing the fire.

In a 2019 Fire Prevention Order from the BLM, discharging, using or possessing fireworks is explicitly prohibited, and Fagersten is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

Related: BYU-Idaho student expected to be charged in starting Desert Ride fire