BYU-Idaho student pleads guilty to three counts of petty theft

Eilis Samantha Murphy’s preliminary hearing occurred this morning at the Madison County Court House. She pleaded guilty to three counts of petty theft from misdemeanors which occurred on Nov. 6 and 8 of 2019.

The counts of which she was charged have a maximum jail time of one year and $1,000 for each count. The state attorney and her attorney decided to sentence her with 180 days in jail for each count. If time is served, she will only have to serve 175 days for each count because of the five days she spent in jail after her initial arrest.

Murphy will be required to pay the restitution for each of the affected parties. The initial amount was claimed to be $28,000 to her former roommate and $250 to the BYU-Idaho bookstore. These numbers will be discussed and finalized at a restitution hearing which has not been set yet.

Murphy will be under one year of unsupervised probation, and she will return home to her home country of Australia until she is allowed to possibly return back to BYU-Idaho. She will be required to see a mental health professional and do whatever he or she sees fit during her year of probation.

Judicial Officer David Hunt asked Murphy if this was the kind of thing she would ever do again. Murphy responded quickly by saying no.

“This is something I would not want to put my family through ever again,” Murphy said.