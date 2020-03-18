BYU-Idaho student tests positive as first case of COVID-19 in Madison County

At 5 p.m. on March 17 the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Madison County. According to Geri Rackow, Eastern Idaho Health Director, the patient is a 20-year-old male who attends BYU-Idaho. He was exposed to COVID-19 while he visiting home out of the state. Currently, he is in his apartment, because his symptoms are mild and did not require hospitalization. This marks the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho.

The university sent out an official notice following the press conference.

“BYU-Idaho cares deeply about the health and well-being of all, and is taking all recommended measures, in accordance with guidelines from Church, government, and public health officials. The university has made and continues to take proactive steps to minimize student and employee exposure to COVID-19. Student Health Center personnel continue to follow proper protocol.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of coronavirus include cough, shortness of breath and fever. In order to prevent coronavirus spread, the CDC advises staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching the face and thorough handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

If you suspect that you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has the virus, stay home. If you need to go to the doctor, call ahead, and where possible, wear a mask while you’re outside.

This story may be updated as Scroll receives more information.