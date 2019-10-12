BYU-Idaho students and faculty experience Europe

On Sept. 7, 44 students and three faculty members from BYU-Idaho returned from an academic tour across six European countries, where they spent 23 days studying art and culture from ancient and modern Europe.

The European Travel Study program is an annual trip sponsored by the BYU-Idaho Humanities Department. Those who participate have the opportunity to experience in person what their on-campus courses can only describe with words or pictures.

“The purpose is to give students a kind of experiential education they can’t get on campus,” said Brian Merrill, a humanities and philosophy professor. “When you’re experiencing culture and the arts directly, it’s quite different from seeing a print projected on the screen or reading about it.”

For Merrill, who has been on the trip multiple times, experiencing the arts firsthand is vital for anyone who wants to truly appreciate them.

“In order to talk meaningfully about art and culture and what the humanities are about, you really need to have had that experience,” Merrill said. “Otherwise it’s like talking about science without ever having done science or about math having never done math.”

To prepare themselves for the trip, students were required to do research ahead of time on certain works of art that they were interested in. Then their assignment was to go and view those things in person and record their impressions.

The trip counts as class credit and students can sign up for multiple classes. The assignments are related to the course they sign up for.

“They’re not just going as tourists,” Merrill said. “They’re going with ideas and purposes in mind. They already have an understanding of the history and culture.”

During the day, the group’s time was mainly spent viewing art on display in museums or in the form of architecture. They visited places like the Louvre in Paris, France and the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

“I loved the Sistine Chapel,” said Ashley Orr, a freshman studying biology. “When I walked in I was with a good friend and we were both brought to tears. It was indescribable.”

For Merrill, the best part of the trip was attending concerts and operas originally written by renowned European composers. His favorite experience was seeing “Don Giovanni” in the original theater in Prague where Mozart first conducted it.

He also described a performance of Vivaldi’s music in St. Charles Church, a cathedral in Vienna, the city where Vivaldi died.

In the evenings the students usually had free time where they were allowed to experience more of the culture of the various countries and make the trip personal for themselves. They could wander the streets, take cooking classes, go shopping or visit other famous sites like the Eiffel Tower.

Information about the European Travel Study program can be found on the Humanities & Philosophy webpage or by visiting the Humanities office in Taylor 240.

According to the website, the program consists of two weeks of intensive work on-campus, then three weeks studying in Europe.

“Academic tours like this are a great opportunity to experience Europe for relatively little money,” Merrill said. “The beautiful thing about academic tours is that they are focused and meaningful. It gives you an experience from a scholarly perspective, rather than simply touring it.”

Orr felt that the trip was well worth the cost.

“Do everything you can to make it work,” she said. “It’s probably the cheapest trip you’ll ever get to be able to go to Europe.”

Merrill suggested that those interested in participating next year get started early. The experience could be life-changing.