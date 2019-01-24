BYU-Idaho students attend conference for undergraduate women in physics

Every year, the Women In Physics society sends students to attend Conference for Undergraduate Women in Physics in January.

The national conference gathers female scientists from different colleges and universities in the United States to encourage and inspire undergraduate students in physics, said Kaylisa Wolsey, a senior studying physics. CUWiP holds multiple conferences in the United States. Each conference has a keynote speaker and has other speakers that speak around that topic.

CUWiP held one of its conferences from Jan.18 to Jan. 19, at the Utah State University.

Aileen Godfrey, an adjunct physics professor at BYU-Idaho, said this multinational conference is held under the jurisdiction of American Physical Society. Dr. Fabiola Gianotti, an Italian particle physics and the European Organization for Nuclear Research Director-General, was this year’s keynote speaker.

“They have female scientists from anywhere in the world and would speak to us about the kind of research that they are doing,” Wolsey said. “This year, the main topic was on graduate school and how beneficial it can be.”

There have been many advocacy movements to empower women and there has been a 30 percent increase in women becoming physicists over the past 30 years, according to the American Physical Society and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. 22 percent of people who earned a bachelor’s degree in physics in 2017 were women, according to APS and IPEDS.

“As a physics major, you stick out a lot and you’re the minority, and you know it’s already hard because we’re doing calculus and all of these equations. Then, you go to the conference and realize that it is okay if you fail a class. You can bounce back and try again. You are a scientist and you can do this,” Wolsey said.

Godfrey said it is empowering to watch women succeed in their majors and careers, and CUWiP helps undergraduate women feel successful. CUWiP is a conference that empowers women to achieve their goals and to continue to increase the number of women who are becoming physicists. It is a wonderful program that helps BYU-I students for graduate school and their future careers.

Lydia Harris, a senior studying physics, said she is grateful for all of the opportunities that she has been given through BYU-Idaho. She said it has been a wonderful support group for her while building her resume.

“You need to do more than just go to class and get a degree. It’s what you do at school that matters,” Harris said.