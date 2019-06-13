BYU-Idaho students engaged with Days for Girls

On June 6 in the John L. Clark Building, the Family Community & Career Leaders of America gathered to further their mission of promoting personal growth and leadership development.

The FCCLA is a BYU-Idaho academic society made up of mostly family and consumer science majors.

The meeting began with Annie Little, a senior studying family and consumer science, welcoming the group.

Different activities and service projects are showcased during FCCLA meetings. During this meeting, students worked on a service project for Days for Girls.

Days for Girls is a volunteer organization that sends feminine hygiene kits to women around the world. The kits are distributed to countries where women and girls miss school and stay isolated during their periods. Volunteer organizations like the FCCLA contribute to Days of Girls by assembling these feminine hygiene kits.

Shannon Harmston, a senior studying family and consumer science and the president of FCCLA, organized volunteers to complete different jobs, such as cutting fabric or sewing various parts of the kit consisting of a liner, a shield and a bag.

In the meeting, the women working on the moisture shield of the kit liners headed off to a cutting room where Little led the group.

“Think like you’re making… the outside of the diaper,” Little said.

In another room, volunteers with sewing machines sewed together bags and liners.

“Days for Girls Kits are made with love by thousands of volunteers around the world or by local women filling the need for their own community,” according to Days for Girls.

The kit includes a care and use sheet with instructions on how to use the kits, absorbent liners, Ziplock plastic bags for washing and storage, washcloths, women’s underwear, bar of soap and waterproof shield.

“FCCLA is about service and building leadership skills, which is something I’ve been a part of since high school,” Harmston said. “Very few universities around the country actually offer (FCCLA) at a collegiate level.”

To join the society, contact Lori Chavez or visit the FCCLA facebook page. Another way to get involved is to donate washcloths, safety pins, women’s underwear sizes 5-6 and gallon ziplock freezer bags to Days for Girls.

There will be another meeting on July 11` from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Clark Building. Visitors are welcomed.