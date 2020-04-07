BYU-Idaho students grapple with prejudice and the pandemic: “People waiting for an excuse to perform racism”

Aliza Aquino is a first-generation Filipino American studying Public Policy and Administration at BYU-Idaho. Last month she checked her social media on her phone to find a fellow BYU-Idaho student had shared some thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic. The message was short: “Thanks a lot Asians!”

That wasn’t the only one either. Aquino said other peers posted things calling the virus names like “the Chinese virus,” or “Kung-Flu.”

“When I read their posts pointing fingers at the Asian community, it’s as if they never knew me or my background; they forget that before this, I was a friend or a classmate they actually know,” Aquino said. “COVID-19 not only put a spotlight on the Asian community, but it also made us just as invisible.”

A spike in hate crimes and assaults against Asians and Asian Americans has been reported since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus designated COVID-19. Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an affiliation of five civil rights organizations across the U.S., released a website that allows people to report hate crimes and read stories of how Asian Americans are facing discrimination.

Zhu Min, also known as Mike, is a freshman studying psychology who grew up in Shanghai, China. He says he had one friend share a racist experience that happened to her since the outbreak started, but other than that hasn’t dealt with any hostility.

“So far I have not received any in Rexburg{,} which I am really grateful for,” Min said.

The “Chinese Virus”

Some news outlets and leaders, including President Donald Trump, have begun exclusively referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.” When asked if it was racist to refer to a virus with the name of a nationality, Trump insisted that it was not racist but that he was only trying to be accurate.

Wei Zhang, who goes by Victoria, is a freshman studying nursing and was born in Guangzhou, China. She feels that calling the virus the “Chinese virus” will only lead to more harm than good, especially when a scientific name has already been established in order to be accurate.

“I think the newly titled “Chinese Virus” by our president would only invoke hatred, aggression and violence on the Chinese descent,” Zhang said. “I think it was improper of our president to label this as the ‘Chinese Virus.’”

Sherry Chen, a senior studying child development, was born in China and has family who are still there. Chen used stronger language to describe her feelings about the decision to refer to the virus with the “Chinese” moniker.

“I hardly call anything or anyone stupid, yet I do think the president’s statement is idiotic,” Chen said. “No one is denying the origin of this virus, but emphasizing the fact that it comes from China doesn’t do anyone any good at this moment.”

American’s tendency to stereotype anything and anyone loosely tied to the continent of Asia as “Chinese” is particularly dangerous in situations like these, as Asian Americans of various national origins are facing hostility. Jocelyn Espana, a BYU-Idaho alumna, is of Japanese descent but is concerned about what people might say or do to her family just for looking Asian.

“Honestly, putting any type of ethnicity behind a virus is wrong on so many levels,” Espana said.

Some have defended referring to it as the “Chinese virus” by saying that it is accurate since that is where the virus was first detected.

Zhang said those trying to accurately name the virus should look no further than what health experts have already named it.

“The scientific name (COVID-19) has already been established by the World Health Organization,” Zhang said.

Other diseases in recent years have used names of rivers or geographical regions, but none that share the name of a nationality or ethnicity. In 2015 the WHO released a statement calling on “scientists, national authorities and media” to “follow best practices in naming new human infectious diseases to minimize unnecessary negative effects on nations, economies and people.” Some of these best practices included avoiding naming diseases after geographical locations.

“Some people say that many viruses are named after origins like Ebola, West Nile, Zika, etc,” Chen said. “However, the fact that it exists doesn’t make it right. We might not be able to change the existing names, but we can stop the discrimination by coming up with a new naming system.”

Aquino said we should be doing everything we can to get through this difficult time, and using these types of names for the virus is pointless and only makes things worse, especially for people of Asian descent in her own family who are on the front lines fighting the disease.

“There is no reason to die on the hill of defending the president for calling COVID-19 the ‘Kung-Flu’ or the ‘Chinese virus’ when there are trained and skilled public health professionals, like my own sister: a government-employed epidemiologist, who are not only overwhelmed in trying to mitigate this disease but fielding racist calls daily due to the stigmatization the Asian community is experiencing,” Aquino said.

Others have insisted that by referring to the virus as the “Chinese virus” they are not trying to blame Asians or bring harm to Asian Americans, but are trying to hold the Chinese government officials accountable for their handling of the disease in the early days of the outbreak.

“If people are trying to make Asians lives harder by calling it China virus{,} then it is racism,” Min said. “If the intention is not, then calling it China virus is not racism. But even if people are saying this term without the racist intention, it can still be interpreted differently.

Trump himself tweeted a message to Asian Americans saying, “It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form.”

The President also recently signaled that he may stop referring to the virus as the “Chinese virus.”

Despite the different justifications for the various terms for the virus, hate crimes continue to swell against Asian Americans. California Governor Gavin Newsom said there has been a “huge increase” of hate crimes against Asian Americans in California. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a hotline for people to report hate crimes against Asian Americans saying in a statement her office released, “this pandemic does not give anyone an excuse to be racist, xenophobic, or biased.”

Viruses don’t discriminate

The number of deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 has grown to over 8,000 out of more than 311,000 cases. Over 15,000 deaths have occurred due to the virus in Italy alone and there have been over 64,000 fatalities related to the virus worldwide. Clearly, the virus doesn’t account for racial identity as part of its deadly global rampage. In fact, South Korea’s containment strategy and low number of deaths suggest there is much to learn from this Asian country’s response to the pandemic.

“Please remember that viruses know no boundaries, race, creed or societal standing, so to be paranoid or fearful of the Asian community will only foster fearmongering from those who genuinely want to harm us,” Aquino said. “The best thing that we can do right now is wash our hands, stay inside and treat not just the Asian community, but everyone with kindness.”

The only measures that do prevent the disease are not demographic in nature but based on simple hygiene and distancing actions. Isolating yourself when possible and washing hands thoroughly are especially important to prevent contracting the virus.

“The majority of Asians in America were already here in the United States when the virus started,” Min said. “They have the same chance of getting infected as you do.”

For Zhang, it’s important to her that even while she may face potential prejudice, that she wants everyone to stay safe and healthy. She cited several reports from around the world of violence or harassment of anyone who is or looks Chinese and Asian.

“Stereotyping whether someone has the disease or not based on their appearance is racism,” Zhang said, but maintained that “I think everyone, regardless of race, should watch for possible symptoms associated with the virus when it occurs and admit it to people around them.”

Zhang said she worries that as some may try to blame Asians for the virus or believe that all Asians carry the virus that others may suffer as a consequence, assuming they are immune or not as susceptible.

“It’s not a Chinese disease and people should understand how it makes others feel to be treated differently at such a crucial time like this just because of their race,” Zhang said.

Speak Up

Aquino said that many people will likely come across some form of racism, ignorance or xenophobia against Asians or Asian Americans during this pandemic, whether in person or online.

“When coming across racist stereotypes or remarks, please take the time to educate instead of spreading hate or malice,” Aquino said.

Chen offered similar advice when it comes to these type of stereotypes.

“The best suggestion that I can give during this difficult time is to educate yourself and do be cautious,” Chen said.

When others participate in these or other stereotypes, Zhang suggested that others need to speak up and not let these types of comments slide.

“In desperate times like this, all we can do is uplift one another,” Zhang said. “We don’t need any more division or bringing out the worst in humanity. The world is a better place even right now as we strive to serve those who are in need.”

As hate crimes against Asians around the world increase, Min emphasized the importance for Asians and Asian Americans standing up for themselves, making their voices heard and being accessible so that other people can get a true perspective on what it means to be Asian rather than relying on negative stereotypes or caricatures.

“All I can say is that there will be people waiting for an excuse to perform racism,” Min said. “The virus is just a wire that leads to the bomb. The issue has always been there.”