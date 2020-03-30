BYU-Idaho students react to $2 trillion bill passed by the House of Representatives

In the early morning of March 27, the House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill; later that day, President Donald Trump signed the bill, authorizing it into law. This bill will give money to all independent adults as compensation for reprimands caused by COVID-19.

Many students at BYU-Idaho have experienced changes in where they live, where and if they work and how they go to school because of the novel virus. This bill can be very helpful for many students who might have suffered from the whiplash of the coronavirus.

Kylie Park, a junior studying elementary education, said she was excited when she first heard about the bill because she was worried about getting a job during these trying times. She isn’t alone in the number of students who don’t have jobs available to them due to businesses being closed temporarily.

Park plans on using the money to help pay for her tuition next semester. She thinks this will positively impact other students and individuals in this county.

“I think it will boost the economy because there will be more money flowing through again and this will help businesses continue to stay in business,” Park said.

While putting money into the economy can help it to restart, other students don’t agree that it will be beneficial, believing it will do more harm than good.

Andrew Ward, a freshman studying business management marketing, said he thinks this is only going to condition people to rely on the government to solve their problems when times get hard.

“Where will the government be getting all of this money?” Ward asked. “Are they printing it? Printing more money will just lead to hyper-inflation and increased prices.”

Tanner Meade, a senior studying computer science, agrees with Ward in questioning where the money is coming from based on a reflection of the nation’s debt. However, he does believe that in the short-term, this will help the economy be secured against forced harmful decisions that may need to be made while money is tight.

He plans on using the money to pay his rent for the spring semester. In the long run, the extra money will be helping him to buy a car which he was hoping to do later this year.

While this bill may help him, he doesn’t think it will help the United States in the long run.

“We are in the longest bull market in history and there needs to be a big correction sometime,” Meade said. “I think if we try to bail ourselves out to get back to the high comfortability of the biggest economic bubble ever, we will end up hurting ourselves a lot more.”

While some students will use the money for tuition or rent, others will use it to make upgrades in their life.

“I have an iPhone SE and the battery sucks,” said Joshua Strang, a freshman studying civil engineering, “So I’m going to get a new phone.”

Wall Street Journal put out an article on March 26 clarifying the details around the passed bill.

“The legislation will provide one-time checks of $1,200 to Americans with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. Individuals and couples are eligible for an additional $500 per child. The government rebates will be pared by $5 for each $100 of income over those thresholds, completely phasing out for individuals whose incomes exceed $99,000, $146,500 for head of households with one child, and $198,000 for joint filers who don’t have children.”