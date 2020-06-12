BYU-Idaho students react to nationwide protests

Last week communities around the world came together to protest police brutality, all in response to the killing of a man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

These protests have in some cases turned into riots.

Phoenix riots and curfew

Meagan Rogers, a sophomore studying communication, lives east of Phoenix, Arizona. Due to the riots in Phoenix, her community and surrounding areas were under an 8 p.m. curfew for a week.

“I have heard a lot going on in the cities, actually a lot of riots,” Rogers said. “There’s been a couple peaceful protests too and those have gotten some attention, but the rioting has caused us to be under curfew all week long. It can be a little scary, but I do think a lot of people are voicing their thoughts that this isn’t okay. We need to do this peacefully and I think people on all different sides of the political spectrum are encouraging peaceful protesting instead of riots.”

Rogers stands with those who believe the murder of George Floyd is really sad and she understands why people would be very upset. She said she fully supports protesting as a first amendment right.

However, she doesn’t support rioting and looting.

“I think that those are criminal acts and I think that to fight bad actions and bad people, you can’t do bad things because that’s just fighting fire with fire,” Rogers said. “People have the right to be awful, but you have the right to not go to their business or to not be associated with them and stuff because of our first amendment rights. So, I always support those rights, whatever the case is.”

Logan’s peaceful protests

In many states, the riots started as peaceful protests. Rioting resulted as the movement progressed.

Matthew Harris, a freshman studying mechanical engineering living in Logan, Utah, said that he thinks there is no problem with protests. In Logan, all he has seen are peaceful protests. However, he does think that in some areas like Salt Lake City went a little far.

“People are taking advantage of the chaos that protests can create and the chaos that protests can promote,” Harris said.

Rexburg response: vigil and protest

Cooper Lott, a sophomore studying public health living in Rexburg, sees these protests in a different light. He thinks the protests aren’t just a good thing, but are completely necessary for the United States to see daily injustices taking place.

“People of color need to be heard, safe, and we need to support them,” Lott said. “I’m not a fan of violent riots, but I also realize that I don’t understand what it’s like to be racially profiled every day of my life.”

He said people are focusing too much on the riots instead of what they call for, “the oppressors of people of color.”

Lott said these protests are effective because of the attention they received from news and social media. To play a role in helping spread awareness, Lott participated in a vigil held in Rexburg as well as a protest the same week in Rexburg.

“One of the greatest parts of these protests is to see the unity and love everyone has there,” Lott said. “It shows that there are people who care and who see the changes that need to be made. I cannot say for sure that change will occur. It might take a lot more than just this week of protests. There will always be racist people. We need to raise our families to be inclusive and loving to everyone around us.”

Protests in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, another student supports the protests. A sophomore studying communication, who wishes to stay anonymous, said that as he participated in the protests, it felt great to see the unity.

“I go with what I feel is correct and it was nice that people kind of let their guard down and we were able to be together,” he said. “And, you know, we have a right to peacefully protest and so we went and marched and everything. It was great.”

For change to take place, he thinks people have to act and do something so he believes the protests will make a difference. He compared the protests to Martin Luther King Jr.’s time and how other civil rights acts over the ‘60s and ‘70s inspired a change.

“One of the things I always like to tell people, especially if I’m talking about this or what’s going on right now, is that change never began with silence,” he said. “You always need a reason to change.”

He encourages people to get out and support instead of just posting on social media. Whether individuals think this is or is not necessary, he believes there is a lot more to be done than sharing posts on social media.

“A lot of people just kind of sit in their apartments and in their rooms just posting a black square on Instagram,” he said. “That doesn’t mean anything to the people who I was marching with. What they actually want is for people to take a stand; sign a petition or call the mayors or the senators or donate something. It could be $10, that $10 can make a total difference on what is going on out there.”

While many students believe the issue goes beyond Floyd’s death, some think the protests and riots are an over-exaggeration of the issues and won’t actually solve anything.

Fighting just to fight

Allison Pritchett, a senior studying marketing living in Rexburg, said that while she agrees the killing of George Floyd was completely unjust, she thinks this issue is created by upset people.

“The protests that are happening, and everyone storming the streets [is] because they saw one wrongdoing and because of that, it’s just so blown out of proportion,” Pritchett said. “There’s always going to be something that’s wrong in the world. And it can easily be solved by one little thing. And, yeah, a man’s life was taken, that’s important to consider, but we need to give the people who have wrongfully done that crime their punishment, and then move on.”

In the long run, Pritchett said everyone is fighting for the same thing. Now she believes it has gone out of control and people are fighting just to fight. The reason fueling the movement is getting mixed up in all of the protests.

“They don’t completely understand it, and they’re going in blind, they see a cop and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the bad guy, let’s turn against you,’ even though they didn’t do anything wrong,” Pritchett said. “And I think everyone’s just fighting because they have a reason to right now.”