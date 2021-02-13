BYU-Idaho students share thoughts on COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly a year after the initial outbreak of COVID-19, a vaccine has surfaced to combat the virus that swept the world. For many students at BYU-Idaho, this is a message of great news and hope. For others, its safety and effectiveness are questionable.

Some students believe receiving the vaccine would be beneficial and that negative sentiments about it are just opinions. Other students are concerned with how quickly the vaccine became available.

Students against the vaccine

“I don’t think that there has been enough time put into the process of creating the vaccine,” said Nathan Clark, a junior studying automotive engineering. “Nobody can name another vaccine that has come out within a year of preliminary testing. The government is pushing so hard for everyone to get the vaccine and I wonder what their reasoning is.”

Some students’ concerns about safety, sudden readiness of a solution and possible side effects play a role in their likelihood of getting the vaccine.

“1,494,000 Coloradans say they do not intend on being vaccinated,” reported DJ Summers from Denver KDVR, according to a census survey. “Just under half of (the) respondents said they were going to ‘wait and see’ what happens before they agreed to a vaccine.”

Students at BYU-I shared similar feelings of worry that many Coloradans do about how things will play out after people receive the vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention summary of safety data, “Side effects such as fever, chills, tiredness and headache throughout the body are more common after the second dose of the vaccine. However, a small number of people have severe side effects that affect their ability to do daily activities.”

Students for the vaccine

“It was record-breaking how quickly the vaccine was administered, but I trust the science behind it being a valid option and that it can improve our situation,” said Caleb West, a junior studying nursing.

Students who feel that medical professionals have taken necessary precautions in creating a vaccine are confident in its efficacy and in receiving vaccinations.

Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said in a speech recorded on the FDA website, “Since day one of this emergency, our focus in addressing these challenges has been to meet the need for speed.”

Getting vaccinated will help students fight the spread of the virus. For others, social distancing, wearing face coverings and being mindful of symptoms will be their safeguard against it.

“Many people will have concerns, but I am more inclined to trust the studies of medical professionals than people who don’t know enough and who have concerns because of their lack of knowledge,” said Miles Aillery, a sophomore studying computer science.

Most students Scroll interviewed had confidence in the effectiveness of receiving the vaccine to combat COVID-19.