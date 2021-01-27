BYU-Idaho systems still down

BYU-Idaho systems were inaccessible starting early Tuesday morning. Services including the BYU-I website, Zoom, Canvas, iPlan and email currently remain unavailable to the BYU-I community.

Some students were successful in logging into Canvas through the Canvas app.

Scroll has reached out to BYU-I’s IT department and University Relations. They are working hard to resolve the issue. There is no estimated time when the issues will be solved, but for now, the IT department asks for everyone’s patience.