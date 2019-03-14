BYU-Idaho takes second at Supply Chain Skills Competition

Sharing is caring!











A team of four BYU-Idaho students competed in the Weber State University Supply Chain Skills Competition on February 21 to 23.

Team members — Elisa Dominguez Garcia, Andrey Gorbokonenko, Zack Peterson and Rachel Schoenberger — competed against BYU, Central Washington, Miami University, Ohio State, University of Utah, Wayne State University, Weber State University, West Virginia University, John Carroll University, University of Wyoming and University of Utah Applied Sciences Upper Austria-Steyr Campus.

The teams competed in a Supply Chain Jeopardy Game and a case competition.

The BYU-I team placed first in the Supply Chain Jeopardy Game and second in the overall competition.

The University of Wyoming team won the overall competition and Weber State University placed third.