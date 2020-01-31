BYU-Idaho talent takes on Broadway

Broadway Revue auditions are over, but students can still support their fellow classmates on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the MC Little Theater.

Broadway Revue is a group involving students across campus focused on entertaining by performing a series of Broadway and off-Broadway musicals.

“My experience has been really great,” said Kayla Echols, a junior majoring in theater studies. “This is my second semester participating and it has been a blast. There is so much talent here on campus, and we get people from all majors who come and audition.”

These students take a chance to audition and put on a show for classmates, friends and strangers to share what they are passionate about.

“Over the past several semesters, I have had amazing opportunities to get to know people from different majors, which happens to be my favorite part of the process,” said Logan Lindholm, a junior majoring in theatre studies and the Broadway Revue manager. “It has been so cool to see people with so much talent at this university.”

The Broadway Revue show does not revolve around one specific theme but rather a collection of various genres and Broadway and off-Broadway shows.

“We have some selections from more popular shows, like Dear Evan Hansen and Into the Woods, but also some lesser-known pieces,” Echols said.