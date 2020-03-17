BYU-Idaho to require two-factor authentication

Students will be required to use a two-factor authentication system for whenever they login to use an online campus service such as Canvas, BYU-I emails or I-Plan.

The university sent the following I.T. notification to students:

“To help keep students safe from hackers who try to access sensitive data, we will start implementing 2-factor authentication (2FA) for all BYU-Idaho students this month.

Due to BYU-Idaho’s large number of students, we are rolling out 2FA to students in stages over the next few months beginning Tuesday, March 24. Each student will receive an email with their assigned enrollment date. Students are encouraged to monitor their inbox to learn their exact enrollment date and additional information about enrolling in 2FA.

2-factor authentication is an extra layer of security added to your BYU-Idaho account that requires you to log in through multiple means: a username, a password, and an additional method or “factor” to prove you are who you say you are. 2FA will only be required when not using the standard BYU-Idaho Wi-Fi. Students will need to set up this security feature off campus or while using cellular data.

We will be utilizing Duo Security, which allows you to use any of the following as your second authentication factor: Smartphone push notification (using the free Duo Mobile app), phone call, or SMS text message.

To learn more about 2FA or to get help, Watch this introductory video Visit the I.T. website’s 2FA tutorials Call the I.T. Service Desk at (208) 496-1411 Use LiveChat on the BYU-Idaho website Stop by the Help Desk in the MC”

Campus employees have been using this service since 2017. This process has been expanded due to the growing number of students.

When a person tries to login to use a campus service they will have to use a different app to verify their identity through a passcode or other authentication means.

Student employees are already enrolled in the program and will not need to re-enroll.