BYU-Idaho will again accept Medicaid

On Monday, Nov. 25, BYU-Idaho announced that Medicaid will again be an acceptable alternative to the Student Health Plan.

According to the official notice released to students, “The well-being of our students and their families is very important to us. We are grateful for the feedback we have received from our campus community and for the input of the local medical community. We apologize for the turmoil caused by our earlier decision.”

The notice further explained that due to the limited capacity of the Health Center, it is not a Medicaid service provider. However, Medicaid will “meet the health coverage requirement at BYU-Idaho.”

Any students with questions about their medical coverage or services can consult with Student Health Center staff. For information on how to contact the Health Center, visit the Student Health Center webpage.