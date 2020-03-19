BYU-Idaho will not allow new international students in Spring 2020

COVID-19 continues to effect BYU-Idaho students and their spring semester. The International Services sent out a letter informing international students that I-20s for new students starting in the spring of 2020 will be canceled. Included in the letter is information on the steps these students need to take. The letter says:

“Dear students, As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recently declared national emergency in the United States, BYU-Idaho has decided to cancel all initial I-20s for students planning to start school in the Spring 2020 semester. This means that you will not be able to enter the United States to study at BYU-Idaho until at least the Fall 2020 semester. If you have already entered the United States, you will need to return home. We know that you have likely invested much planning and preparation – here is what we will do to help:

1) Change the start date on your I-20 to the beginning of the Fall 2020 semester, for classes beginning September 14th *If you have already paid your SEVIS fee, you will not have to pay it again for Fall semester *We will hold your deposit, unless you request otherwise *We will send you a new I-20 in June

2) Change your Admissions start date to the Fall 2020 semester Here is what you will need to do this week: 1) If you have purchased a housing contract, contact your manager 2) If you have purchased airfare, contact your airline

3) Go into the BYU-Idaho registration system and drop your Spring 2020 classes *Any classes not dropped by Monday morning the 23rd will be automatically dropped

4) If you have not already had your visa interview, or were denied a visa, please plan on rescheduling it for after you receive your Fall I-20

5) If you would like to take any online courses from home during the Spring 2020 semester, please contact the Admissions office – admissions@byui.edu Please note that the University will not reimburse any expenses.

Thank you for your understanding as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you and your family are safe during this challenging time.

If you have any questions, please contact us at international@byui.edu.”