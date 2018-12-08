BYU-Idaho’s Culture Diversity lights up the stage

In the midst of finals, BYU-Idaho students prepared and practiced a routine to express and honor their culture in the Cultural Night held in the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium on Nov. 30. Many cultures from around the world were represented at this event, everywhere from Africa to Mexico.

Khaley Chin, a freshman studying architecture, enjoys performing in Cultural Night. This is the second year she has participated in this event, and this time she invited her roommates to join her.