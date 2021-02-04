BYU-Idaho’s first hack week

The Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering along with the Department of Computer Information Technology will host their first-ever Hack Week. The kick-off to the 6-day project and competition began Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. as students met in the Science and Technology Center, room 375.

In the kick-off, professors explained the competition guidelines. The theme for the event is “Build Something Worthy,” and the competition is for just that — building something worthy.

“We really want to put as few rules or procedures as we can in place,” said Scott Burton, a computer science professor and director of the event.

From mobile apps to websites to robotics, Burton said the sky’s the limit with creativity.

Participants were expected to register their team on Feb. 4 and begin their projects the morning of Feb. 5. Teams must upload a video of their completed project to YouTube by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 9.

“We’re hoping that everyone is able to get in and build something cool that, then, they could potentially show off in an interview,” Burton shared.

Following the completion of the projects, everyone will reconvene on Feb. 10 to watch the videos of the finished projects. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

Projects will be judged based on three criteria: creativity, professionalism and the ability to match the theme.

“Our hope is that they’ll build something that inspires, uplifts or just makes the world a better place,” Burton said.

This event does not use the term “hack” as in Merriam-Webster’s definition, “to gain illegal access to,” but instead defines it as a term to build or create something.

“We’re going to get together and build something in a short amount of time,” Burton said. “This is going to be a great experience for everyone.

Let’s hack this project together.”