BYU-Idaho’s kicks off first Spirit Week on Monday

Spirit Week is a week of activities put on by BYU-Idaho’s council of Student Support. Its purpose is to unite students and provide activities varying from baby races to a service project.

An overview of each day is found on the University’s calendar.

Oct. 7

Throughout the week, there will be a display set up at the Amphitheatre. Each day there will be a different theme. The first theme is “Spirit Day.”

There will be drawings, games, free food and event information for the day and upcoming days as Spirit Week unfolds.

Social media challenges will take place each day for a chance to win prizes. The display will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 8

Tuesday will start at 8 a.m. with the “Founder’s Day” display. Its purpose is to celebrate the founders of BYU-I or those individuals that made the university possible. There will be a free ice cream social following the devotional.

Another event on Tuesday will be a baby race. Students can bring their babies and toddlers to the Manwaring Student Center rooms 231A and 231B, The Crossroads and the stage. These races will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be prizes for winners.

In addition to the races, the babies and toddlers can dress up to be a part of a costume contest. The theme of contest is “Living the Legacy—Be the Hero.” The babies can dress up as their favorite scripture hero. A photographer will be at the event taking pictures of the babies.

Later that night, there will be a torch-lighting ceremony. This ceremony is based on the theme “Let your light so shine,” drawn from the scripture Matthew 5:14-16.

The torch lighting will take place at the Amphitheatre from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be luminaires, fire-pits, hot dogs, s’mores and stories of how students have shared their light with the world.

Oct. 9

The theme for the display on Wednesday will be “True Blue Day.” The challenge for this day is for everyone to wear BYU-I gear or wear BYU-I blue colored clothes. With this day’s theme, there will be an opportunity to participate in “9 square,” a game to better learn the Honor Code.

Oct. 10

Thursday will be Career Day, celebrating and helping BYU-I students set goals and work towards a career. There will be a career fair at the BYU-I Courts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A chariot race will take place during the day.

Oct. 11

The theme for Friday is “Gratitude Day.” This includes three gratitude challenges. The first is to watch a gratitude video; the second is to participate in an online forum telling who you are grateful for. Students can leave personal notes which will be delivered for them.

The final gratitude challenge is to submit why you are grateful for BYU-I. These notes will be delivered to the administration and the Church Board of Education.

In the evening, there will be a color run. This will take place at the Upper Playing Fields. There will be a $10 fee which includes entry to the race, a bag of chalk, a t-shirt, a bandana and a pair of sunglasses or a $3 fee that includes entry to the race and a bag of chalk.

Oct. 12

The final day’s theme is “Service and Community Day.” The main event will be a parade. Students will be able to watch or participate. There will be free donuts and hot chocolate. It begins at 10 a.m. on 2nd Street East by the Hinkley parking lot.

Following the parade, there will be service opportunities as well as a free baked potato lunch bar. The service will take place at 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow at 1:30 p.m.

The final event of the evening, as well as Spirit Week as a whole, will be a glow-in-the-dark dodge ball tournament. Check-in will be from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. with the dodgeball starting at 7 p.m. It will cost $3 and will take place at the BYU-I court.

More information can be found on the BYU-I calendar.