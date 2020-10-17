BYU-Idaho’s winter class options announced

On Oct. 16, BYU-Idaho announced plans for Winter 2021 Semester. These semesters will follow the same structure as the Fall 2020 Semester, with various class options available to students.

The following is taken directly from the University’s announcement.

“Students can view the Registration Guide to evaluate all course options as they plan a schedule that works best for them. The “Location” column in the online registration system identifies where each specific class section will be delivered:

courses that require both in-person and online learning on alternating days (with appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols) Flexible courses that provide students the choice to gather in-person or remotely (within the constraints of physical distancing and safety protocols).”

Any in person option will depend on what is allowed by health authorities in their efforts to keep the community safe.

Registration for Winter 2021 will begin Nov. 3 according to traditional prioritization. Registration periods will be split up even more for maximum efficiency and will occur at both 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on each day.

“BYU-Idaho wants your Winter Semester 2021 registration experience to be positive and productive. Further updates will be distributed as the semester approaches. (Please note that these decisions are subject to change based on trends in disease prevalence and according to updated state, federal, and Church guidelines.)”