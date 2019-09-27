BYU-I’m Single: Online dating done right

When Pizza and Computers UniteSeptember 27, 2019
OK, y’all.
Let’s talk about online dating.
It can be scary or it can be loads of fun.
So let’s talk about some things to remember, from setting up your profile to swiping through potential matches.
- Choose high-quality photos that show your face.
This is an opportunity to get some high-quality photos if you don’t have any. Take a roommate, friend or sibling and go take pictures of each other. You don’t need a fancy camera to get nice pictures since most smartphones have a camera that will work great. Have some fun with the pictures, and show off your personality. It can also be great if you have photos showing off things you like; if you are a water-skier, share pictures of that.
- Avoid clichés in your bio
Please avoid cliché phrases, such as “I love adventures.” I beg you. Phrases like this don’t give people a good idea of who you are. Your bio is step one for someone to get to know you. If they don’t like what they read in your bio, then they might not give you a chance for a date.
- Stay safe
This is the most important thing about online dating. The Public Safety Office’s “Campus & Dating Safety Resources” suggest: “Meet in a public place with good lighting. If the person you meet online insists you meet at his or her apartment or somewhere private, this is a red flag. A busy daytime location may not seem the ideal setting for a first date, but others will be around if an unsafe situation arises.” For the first date with someone you’ve met online, let someone you trust know where you are going. I personally like using the Find My Friends tracking app for iPhones. I have also had a roommate who watched me on a date from across the restaurant before. Just be safe.