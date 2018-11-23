BYU-I’m Single: What dating sounds like now

In the last article, I dug up old pieces from past newspaper editions of the Scroll. One article was from 1937. They used weird words like “emblondzed” and “coed’s” to refer to students that were women.

I needed a dictionary to understand them. Now just image if they were here now and heard some of our language: “Oh, I’m so shook,” “Dude, I ship that,” “Have you been gatsbying her?” We seem to be able to use anything as verbs now.

From ghosting to breadcrumbing, there is now a myriad of words to describe modern dating. If you’re falling behind on all these terms, here’s the top six terms you’ll hear on campus.

1. Shipping

To find two friends that are single and hope they come together, so you tell them you “ship” them together so you have something to do with your lonely life instead of date. Simply put by Urban Dictionary, “the act of one wanting/supporting two individuals involved in a romantic relationship.”

Examples: “I so ship them,” “I totally shipped Newt and that girl in the new movie,” “She shipped us together … I guess that means we’re like really serious or something.”

I remember the time I was shipped with somebody. I was just chatting on the couch with a girl and one of my friends across the room thought we looked cute, snapped a picture added the caption “I ship that” and sent it to me. When I got the picture, I had to reread the caption because I thought she swore.

2. Ghosting

To be and see someone for a steady amount of time, and possibly be moving forward to a deeper relationship, then that person suddenly vanishes. Also referred to as “caspering” (like our favorite childhood Halloween movie character) in some puppy-love cases.

Examples: “We were talking everyday and went on a couple dates last week and now he’s just gone. He ghosted me.”

Caleb Barnhart, a sophomore majoring in international studies, has been ghosted many times.

One of the worst ones, he said, is after a really good date, the girl asked him if he was going to ghost her. He told her of course not.

“Then she ghosted me that night, and I never heard from her again.”

This is not the only story like this from Caleb or from other people. I’ve talked to many people. Everyone seems to have at least one story of ghosting.

3. Breadcrumbing

A Hansel and Gretel situation: You follow breadcrumbs of someone who has no intentions of taking you further, they just like the attention.

Examples: “Breadcrumbing is almost worse than ghosting because they still have a trail to you.”

A friend of mine, who wished to stay anonymous, said she was ghosted and breadcrumbed by the same guy. They had been talking a lot one semester and then he slowly started tapering off until he never texted her at all. She ran into him at a party and he awkwardly talked to her. After two weeks of radio silence, he texted her and said he wasn’t ready for a relationship with her. Then two weeks later she saw him with another girl. Yeah. Ouch.

4. DTR

An acronym for “define the relationship” or sometimes known as “determine the relationship”; the act of two people discussing their mutual understanding of a romantic relationship.

Example: “I have no clue where we’re going, we need to DTR.”

When is the best time to DTR? Good question.

Jennifer Swann, a reporter for The Washington Post, talked with many relationship experts to figure this question out. One of these experts, Laurel House, a dating coach who has worked with celebrities, said a DTR could happen after the first date, or after several months.

“It totally depends on the couple and it depends on the types of conversations you’re having on your dates,” House told Swann.

So long story short, it will happen when it happens.

5. NCMO

Stands for a “non-committal make out.”

Example: “He asked me out. All he wanted was to NCMO.”

We’ve all heard about this. Dating apps are famous for this.

“If you connect too much too soon you’re inclined to make a compromised choice,” said Cole Ratcliffe, a marriage and family teacher at BYU-Idaho.

Don’t get too handsy. Just don’t do this. People are worth more than a make out. People deserve time. So give them that.

6. Cuffing Season

The period between fall and winter months where finding a boyfriend or girlfriend is of best interest to stay warm and cozy.

Example: “The leaves are falling and so are my chances to find someone for cuffing season!”

It snowed last week. Sleigh bells will soon be ringing. Cuffing season is in the air. Snuggles are coming. If you’re lonely, I’m sorry, but have fun searching.