BYU-Idaho’s Apparel Design program held a fashion show on Saturday in the John W. Hart Building on March 30.

The fashion show gave students in the Apparel Design and Culinary Arts programs the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they have cultivated over the Winter 2024 semester with the theme “That’s Amore.“

Julann Blake, a member of the Apparel Design faculty and program lead for the Apparel Design Program said The Apparel Design Committee began preparing for the show 14 weeks in advance.

Blake said the show was all made possible with the help of groups on campus including Quantity Foods, Arik Durfee’s camera team, ushers from the ticket office, light and sound, theater techs and custodial staff.

Lori Chavez, the instructor of Quantity Food Production and mentor for Catering and Event Management said the committees began taste testing the culinary student’s foods at the beginning of March and they began to narrow down what foods to make and how to perfect the recipes for the show.

“It’s really fun to see the students at the end, like it’s hard work and it’s a lot, and so they get a little stressed but then when they get here and they see how wonderful the event turns out,” Chavez said. “They have great pride in what they do. It’s really fun to see them come together work together as a team, and really just excel at what they do. It’s kind of fun to just give them a minute to shine.”

Chavez said it was a lot of work to put everything together, but that it was a good experience.

“I mean, it’s a collaborative effort,” Chavez said. “And it’s a lot of work, but, it’s fun and they learn how to problem solve. They learn how to work as a team, and how to learn how to work on a budget, and how to keep food safe when they’re serving. For a big group. So it’s just a good experience.”

Candy Zillale, a student radio host for BYU-Idaho Radio, emceed the event and said one of her favorite parts of emceeing was being able to see the designs up close. Zillale encourages everyone to attend the next fashion show.

“I would just tell people to come next time they hear there’s a fashion show,” Zillale said. “Come get a good snack, the models look good and the outfits are amazing, I really love the period pieces.”

View photos of the shows line up here.