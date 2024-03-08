BYU-Idaho’s Newsroom announced Kristin Chenoweth will be performing in the BYU-Idaho Center on Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be bought at BYU-I’s Ticket Office.

“Kristin Chenoweth’s highly decorated and celebrated career spans film, television, voice-over and stage,” said BYU-Idaho Newsroom.

The news release went on to say Chenoweth is one of the premier stage actresses of her generation as she has risen to fame in Broadway productions like “Wicked,” “Strike Up the Band” and “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

Chenoweth has appeared in films including “Rio 2,” “The Peanuts Movie,” “RV” and “The Pink Panther.”

Chenoweth also has credits in television shows such as “The West Wing,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Glee” and “Trial and Error.”

“Finally, not forgetting her roots as a vocalist,” said BYU-Idaho Newsroom. “Kristin continues to showcase her powerful and adaptable singing voice on periodic album releases featuring such genres as pop, country and the American Songbook.”