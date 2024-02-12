BYU-Idaho’s Fitness Activities hosted “Yogathon” with a best pajamas contest on Wednesday in the John W. Hart Auditorium

For information on upcoming fitness activities, classes and events, students can visit the group’s website, Instagram or I-Belong.

The Yogathon gave university students the chance to relax and sample each of the yoga instructors’ styles.

“…all four of us instructors will teach, you know, 20 or so minutes,” said Tim Orgill, who has been a yoga instructor for two and a half years.

Orgill said whoever comes can have the chance to experience each of the different styles, and they can decide which one they like best or if they want to try any of the instructors out for a full class.

“I think is super gratifying when somebody comes up to me after class and says I really needed that,” said Orgill. “You know, classes are crazy. This semester has been crazy. Life is hectic, and this was what I needed to just calm down and destress.”

Kendra Herod, who has been a yoga instructor for a year, says her favorite part of teaching students is being able to help others clear their minds and help them relax.

“It’s having those regulars and new people come and seeing the progress they make,” Herod said. “Seeing more people come to the classes and enjoying themselves, seeing them leave with a smile, having a good time, being relaxed.”