BYU-I’s Got Talent: Bringing the audience to their feet

On March 15, BYU-I’s Got Talent was presented to the student body in the Hart Auditorium. Students filled the gym to watch other students share their talents.

Multiple bands and musicians, comedians, and even a baton twirler hit the stage to show BYU-Idaho what they’re made of.

During the show’s intermission, students volunteered to get on stage for a dance battle, leaving one girl with a prize of new Beats headphones.

As the show continued, students kept their eyes on the stage as they waited to vote for their favorite performance of the night. As they voted, one of the emcees read a poem that he wrote to fill the silence.

The audience roared as they announced Phillip Lewis, the baton twirler, the first place winner of BYU-I’s Got Talent.