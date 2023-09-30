The Fall Festival has returned to BYU-Idaho. The event, however, brings more than just seasonal joy; it introduces a brand-new student support initiative, led by district leader Carson Davis.

Davis is part of a group of district leaders, who dedicate themselves to ensuring every student feels at home at BYU-Idaho.

Every Monday night at 7 p.m., the district leaders conduct home evening activities, which are a blend of spiritual and recreational events. The Fall festival took place outside of the David O. McKay Library and was on Sept. 25 as the first family home evening activity.

“We’re a 24/7 friend for everybody,” said Davis said.

Unlike the new student mentoring program which focuses primarily on freshmen, Davis and his team focus on all students.

“We start off with the spiritual activity and then just have fun for the rest of it,” Davis said.

While the Fall Festival embraces the new season, these Monday events provide weekly engagement for students throughout the semester.

But there’s more on the horizon. Teasing future plans, Davis mentioned a glow night dance and a prom-style dance.

“The district leaders live on campus, always ready to lend a hand, ear or both,” Davis said. “Whether it’s a movie night, a gaming session, or just a heart-to-heart chat, we’re available.”

The office, located in Lowell G. Biddulph Hall on the second floor, serves as a hub for students seeking assistance. It operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those looking to stay updated on events or those searching for support can find them on Instagram.

Reflecting on his journey and the aim behind the initiative, Davis emphasized the importance of strong connections.

Drawing from his own experience, Davis recalled how a supportive friend group helped him navigate his early days at BYU-I. He wants the same for every student.

“We’re always here to help and we’re always a friend to those around us,” Davis said.