BYU-I’s Symphony Orchestra performance

The BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra performed on Thursday, March 18, with a live-streamed broadcast on BYU-I’s site.

The group followed COVID-19 restrictions, so no audience was permitted at the concert.

The pieces performed in the concert included Mediation on an Old Bohemian Chorale by Josef Suk and Divertimento for String Orchestra by Bela Bartok. The performance was directed by Robert Tueller, director of the Symphony Orchestra, the University Baroque Ensemble and cello studies.

Andrew Allphin, a music faculty member and trumpet performer, played Trumpet Concerto in E flat by Johann Baptist Georg Neruda.

Before joining the BYU-I music faculty, Allphin was a trumpeter in The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” in Washington, D.C., starting in 2004. He performed in multiple nationally significant ceremonies and concerts. He even performed at the funerals of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.

Allphin has performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Strathmore and Wolf Trap. He has performed with musicians such as Vince DiMartino, Jens Lindemann and Marvin Stamm.

Allphin has a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from The Catholic University of America, a Master of Music degree from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Music degree from BYU.

Click here for more information about the Symphony Orchestra at BYU-I.