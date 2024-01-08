The BYU Cougars Men’s Basketball team fell from 12th to 18th in the latest AP Men’s NCAA basketball rankings, following a 71-60 home loss against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 6.

Statistically, the Cougars rank ninth in the country for offensive and defensive efficiency, according to the latest Kenpom rankings. They also rank fourth in the NCAA according to the Net rankings, determined by the team’s record and the quality of the opposing teams that they have played.

The Cougars began the season unranked in the polls; however, a home victory over the San Diego State Aztecs on Nov. 10 helped propel them onto the national radar.

The Cougars continued their strong start with an 8-0 record and reached 14th in the nation before a 73-69 road loss against the University of Utah Utes.

BYU rebounded from their loss bringing the record to 12-1 entering their Big 12 debut against the Bearcats in front of nearly 19,000 fans at the Marriott Center.

Trevin Knell helped the Cougars stay competitive during the game, as he shot 9-for-14 from three-point range. However, the remainder of the team shot 4-for-32 from behind the arc, contributing to their loss in the game.

With the loss, BYU fell in the rankings; however, they continue to be respected in the college basketball community.

Head coach Mark Pope and his team are now ranked 18th.

The Cougar will return to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Waco Texas to take on the Baylor University Bears who rank 14th.

Tuesday’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.