Kansas’ defense scored twice, helping lift them to a 38-27 victory over BYU on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, BYU drops to 3-1 on the year (0-1 in conference).

Both BYU and Kansas carried undefeated records into Saturday’s matinee in front of a sold-out crowd in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas scored first after a thunderous hit caused Parker Kingston to fumble the football, which led to a Cobee Bryant scoop and score to put the Jayhawks up 7-0.

BYU quickly responded, with a ten-play, 75-yard drive, that was capped off by a seven-yard touchdown completion from Kedon Slovis to Darius Lassiter. Will Ferrin would tack on the extra point, tying the game at 7-7.

The Jayhawks regained the lead, when Jalon Daniels connected with Trevor Kardell for a 15-yard touchdown pass giving them a 14-7 lead.

The Cougars punched back early in the second quarter when LJ Martin caught a pass and ran into the endzone to tie the game at 14-14.

Late in the half, BYU took the lead off a 33-yard field goal from Ferrin, giving them a 17-14.

In the second half, Kansas’ defense struck again when Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Slovis and returned it to the endzone to give the Jayhawks a 21-17 lead.

BYU got within one point on the next drive, when Ferrin knocked in a 34-yard field goal, making it 21-20 for the Jayhawks.

Kansas extended their lead on the next drive, going 75 yards and capping it off with a five-yard touchdown for Luke Grimm, giving them a 28-20 lead.

Grimm found the endzone again on Kansas’ next drive, catching a 13-yard pass from Daniels and putting the Jayhawks up 35-20.

The Cougars got within a touchdown on their next drive, when Keelan Marion ran for a six-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 35-27.

The Jayhawks would add insurance later in the quarter when Seth Keller hit a 23-yard field goal to give them a 38-27 lead.

BYU turned the ball over on their next drive, allowing Kansas to kill the rest of the clock and come away with the victory.

In the end, Kansas claimed a 38-27 victory over BYU.

For BYU, Slovis threw for 357 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. On defense, Ben Bywater led the Cougars with ten tackles, including one sack.

For Kansas, Daniels threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards. On defense, Logan Jr. and Bryant provided some offense. Both of them returned a turnover for a touchdown.

The Cougars will return to action on Oct. 29, when they welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to Levell Edwards Stadium. The kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. and will be live on ESPN.