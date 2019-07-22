BYU to discontinue EFY while church designs FSY conferences after EFY

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the United States and Canada will begin sponsoring conferences modeled after the program Especially for Youth held by Brigham Young University.

For the Strength of Youth conferences have been held outside the United States and Canada for almost a decade.

In 2020, stakes will begin holding the conferences to unify its programs for youth and children around the world. Young single adults will be counselors to direct and serve with the youth. Adult leaders will not be attending these conferences with the youth from their wards.

BYU will no longer be holding EFY but will offer Special EFY sessions at Church historical sites. They will also hold EFY express sessions as they have in the past.

The FSY conferences bring large groups together to participate in activities to help build and strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.

Youth may attend FSY every other year between the time they turn 14 to the year they graduate high school.

According to the Church notice, young men and young women from 292 pre-selected stakes throughout the United States and Canada are invited to participate in a small number of FSY conferences in 2020.

Beginning in 2021 and 2022, all stakes in the United States and Canada will be invited to participate in FSY conferences every other year as they are fully implemented.

For information about the future of BYU’s EFY program, see efy.byu.edu.