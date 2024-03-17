The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team was selected on Sunday to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

The six-seeded Cougars will face the 11-seeded Duquesne University Dukes in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday. The tipoff of that game has not been announced.

Duquesne will enter the tournament as the champions of the Atlantic 10 conference. The Dukes have a 24-11 record and they will enter the matchup on an eight-game winning streak.

If the Cougars are able to defeat the Dukes, then they will face the winner of the University of Illinois and Morehead State University in Omaha on Saturday.