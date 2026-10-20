BYUI amends security report

BYU-Idaho updated its 2026 Annual Security Report Monday afternoon, amending reported sexual crime data.

The University’s original report, released on Oct. 1, listed zero reported sexual crimes. The updated summary includes 18 reports of sexual crimes in 2025. The new document is now available online.

The amended report was released with the following statement from University Relations:

“The university has updated its 2026 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report after identifying additional 2025 crime reports that were not included in the data available when the report was prepared. The corrected statistics include 5 reported incidents of fondling and 13 reported incidents of rape, both associated with off-campus housing.”

The statement said after the original report was published, a review identified additional reports through offices that were not included in the original count.

After a Scroll article released Thursday, Scroll reporters began further investigation Friday morning and found the original 2026 report was no longer available to view. Reporters then conducted a follow-up interview with Nolan Bybee, BYUI’s chief compliance officer and writer of the report. He explained the boundaries included in the summary.

Bybee mentioned four geographical classifications used in his statistical analysis:

Campus: BYUI’s campus building and grounds

Campus Housing: The two apartment complexes owned by the university, Centre Square and University Village

Non-campus: Locations where the University has a contract or significant control, such as approved and contracted student housing complexes

Public Property: Streets and sidewalks governed by the city of Rexburg adjacent to campus

Bybee said that in his count, there were housing complexes that were missed.

“I’m ultimately responsible,” Bybee said.

He explained that these student-approved complexes weren’t on his radar.

"I didn't realize that there were some of our complexes that we contracted with," said Bybee. "I didn't know that. I didn't realize that, and so some of those instances, actually all these instances, happened in off or in those you know non-campus housing units therefore they didn't get reported because I didn't realize they were included in that geography."

The Dean of Students office handles reports of sexual crimes. Missing reports did not occur because of privacy concerns, since the University's policies have protected student information and prevented misreporting in the past.

Monday’s statement ended by saying the University has corrected its report, which now includes the new information, and is working on reviewing its internal reporting process.

Scroll reporters also scheduled a meeting for Monday morning with the university’s Dean of Students.

The Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator, Nick Rammell, assured that victims of a sexual crime can come and report without consequence.

“There’s no risk to the reporting party,” Rammell said. “We provide support and services on this end.”

From there, the student can choose whether or not to open an investigation.

This was the experience for a female student who wished to remain anonymous. She was one of the 18 previously unreported victims of a 2025 sexual crime.

When she visited the Title IX office last year, she found the individuals she spoke with to be “really empathetic.”

The student said that she felt the school and the community were "willing to help" and that healing was easier due to the help she received.

After the release of the original Security report, the student said she was concerned and wondered where her report went.

“I think it can be hard for people that have experienced those kind of things to see such low statistics,” the student said. “People need to know that this happens everywhere, even at church schools. They’re here to protect us.”

However, the misreporting does not dissuade her from advising others to go to the Title IX office for help.

EDITORS NOTE:

This article was updated on Oct. 20 to clarify where the missing reports occured.