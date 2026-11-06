BYUI Art Department Chair named Idaho Art Educator of the Year

BYU-Idaho art department chair Josh Hobbs was named the 2026 Idaho Art Educator of the Year.

Each year, the Idaho Art Education Society recognizes art educators across the state whose work has made a significant impact on art education, honoring individuals who go above and beyond in their divisions.

Having previously received the association's "Distinguished Within the Profession" award in 2020, Hobbs said he was surprised and grateful to receive the statewide honor.

"I was a little bit surprised," Hobbs said. "It seems like it usually goes to a teacher in public schools. Because of my connection to the field and my work here at BYU-Idaho assisting in the art education program, I did not anticipate receiving that award."

'Teton Shed' painted by Josh Hobbs. Image Credit: Josh Hobbs

According to nomination materials provided by the Idaho Art Education Association, Hobbs was recognized for a relentless pursuit of educational improvement and a talent for turning complex concepts into hands-on student discoveries.

Nominator Michael Feik, an art teacher at Rigby High School, noted that Hobbs excels in differentiation, identifying the unique learning gaps of individual students and pivoting his instruction in real time to ensure full comprehension.

"If I was excited about it, it was easy to get students excited about it," Hobbs said.

That excitement spills directly onto his own canvas. When he is not occupied with the tasks of an art department chair or teaching a classroom, Hobbs spends his time painting the history, mythology and lived experiences of the American West, which can be further explored on his Instagram page.

His recent work includes a piece titled "A New Eden," which honors the early pioneers who built water systems and irrigation canals to turn a dry region into a flourishing community.

"It makes reference to early pioneering agricultural efforts, especially the idea of building water systems like canals and ditches to irrigate," Hobbs said. "This kind of made this arid region of the West a place where people could live, and communities could thrive."

'A New Eden' painted by Josh Hobbs. Image Credit: Josh Hobbs

Whether he is working on realistic scenes or experimenting with bold styles inspired by 20th century artists like Franz Kline and Helen Frankenthaler, Hobbs believes staying active as an artist makes him a better teacher.

Hobbs hopes his college students take away one main trait above all technical skills: curiosity.

"If you are curious about drawing, painting, teaching art, designing, writing art curriculum, whatever it is, that is the most important thing," Hobbs said. "Leave with a curiosity to keep experimenting."

'Far Away in the West' by Josh Hobbs. Image Credit: Josh Hobbs

Hobbs explained that a practical application of curiosity is filling the well you draw from. Inspiration stems from creativity. When you place yourself in situations where you engage with the arts, you naturally absorb new ideas.

"There's something super powerful about looking at work in person," Hobbs said.

Whether that means visiting physical galleries or going to a museum, seeing work in person helps artists catch brushwork and textures that screens can miss.