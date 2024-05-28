Students were welcomed by little Eiffel towers, flowers placed on tables and a red carpet leading up the stairs into the Hart Auditorium to the very first spring fest dance on May 17.

The dance concluded BYU-Idaho’s Spring Fest and was a ladies choice event. A DJ created a relaxed atmosphere by playing upbeat songs, encouraging students to dance with their date or join in group line dances and the cha-cha slide.

Rachel Scott, one of the main organizers of the night, started planning the event with her crew three months ago to ensure a smooth execution. The theme of the night was Hollywood.

“We wanted to remind the students of what stars they are and what potential they have to become,” Scott said.

Snacks and drinks were provided to energize students before they returned to the dance floor.

Olivia Edwards attended the dance with her boyfriend and was excited to be part of another school event. She loves going to school events because of the school spirit and fun she experiences every time.

“There is always something to do, no matter what. You can never be bored” Edwards said. “There are always people that will welcome you into their circle to dance.”

As the cha-cha slide started, no student remained sitting. Everyone moved to the dance floor getting into formation and following the singer’s instructions. Foot stomps, clapping and jumping up and down were accompanied by smiling student faces.

“We just want students to come and enjoy themselves. There are lots of opportunities, but I think this is a stellar opportunity for people to come and really enjoy themselves for pretty cheap price too,” Scott said.

