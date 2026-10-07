Competitive football to kick off at BYUI

BYU-Idaho students will take the field on Saturday, Oct. 10, kicking off the competitive football regular season. Games begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at BYU-Idaho Stadium. Admission is free.

Unlike recreational leagues, BYUI's competitive sports require students to try out and commit to practices, meetings and games. Competitive athletes typically spend six to 10 hours each week practicing and competing.

The program is also unique.

"BYUI is the only university in the country that offers a full-contact intramural football program," said Trent Hanson, the student sports manager of Campus Recreation.

BYUI football team huddles before a play. Image credit: Payton Gold

Four teams will compete for the championship this year. Samuel Ralph, a competitive football coordinator, said he was pleased with the turnout at tryouts and is excited to see what the four teams bring to the field.

"I'm most excited about just the product that each coach is gonna be putting on the field," Ralph said. "It's awesome to see just how many people love the game of football."

Tyson Wagoner, an offensive and defensive lineman studying Engineering Technology, shared his excitement for the season.

"I used to do this a lot in my life, and I haven't done it in years," Wagoner said.

For Wagoner, part of the excitement comes from getting the opportunity to play alongside his teammates.

"You get to see your friends come and hit somebody," Wagoner said. "That excites me, dude. It excites me to come out and have some fun with my boys."

BYUI football players get ready to run a play in practice. image credit: Payton Gold

Wagoner encouraged students to bring their friends and support the players when the season begins on Oct. 10.

"Come see your friends. Gather everybody, loud music, the band, everything together," Wagoner said. "It's just an unforgettable experience."