BYUI hosts annual Spooktacular event

The annual Halloween Spooktacular event returns to BYU-Idaho on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. with a night of costumes, dancing and haunted activities.

According to the BYU-Idaho Student Activities website, this event will feature haunted laser tag, a costume contest, an escape room, a dance and trick-or-treating. Students looking to secure a spot in the costume contest can register online ahead of time.

"You can sign up through a couple of links that we have posted throughout campus this week and next week, and also check the student activities Instagram page," said Beau White, a sophomore studying marketing who works with Student Activities.

Pumpkins on hay bales. Image Credit: Isabella Garn

Past attendees say Spooktacular offers a fun way to celebrate Halloween on campus.

"I went last year, and it was a lot more fun than I expected it to be," said Wesley Owens, a sophomore studying business management.

Early-bird tickets are currently available for $6 through the TicketsWest portal. Organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets early, as prices and availability may change closer to the date.

The event is open to all BYUI students, faculty and members of the local community. Student Activities will announce further details regarding specific venue rooms and booth lineups on its website prior to the event.