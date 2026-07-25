BYUI instructor balances motherhood, doctorate and pageant title with purpose

Andrea Schmutz smiled as she accepted the crown of Miss Idaho for America Strong 2026, but alongside the excitement came another feeling: responsibility.

"I was so excited," Schmutz said. "But at the same time, I thought, 'Oh no, there's a lot of responsibility.'"

For Schmutz, the title represents far more than a pageant crown. She said it is an opportunity to amplify her message of education, service and hope for immigrant women and single mothers.

Schmutz, a part-time instructor at BYU-Idaho, teaches Peace and Conflict Studies while pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy. She is also raising her 6-year-old daughter as a single mother and preparing to compete at the national Miss for America Strong pageant in Las Vegas this August.

The Miss for America Strong program, created in 2021 by the Mrs. America organization, is open to women ages 18 and older who are single, divorced or widowed. Unlike many traditional pageants, it emphasizes leadership, community involvement and personal advocacy rather than age or marital status. Contestants compete in interviews, fitness wear, evening gown and other categories while promoting a service platform.

Schmutz's platform, Education Beyond Boundaries, encourages immigrant women and single mothers to pursue higher education.

Andrea Schmutz presents on immigration and single motherhood, the passions that inspired her platform Education Beyond Boundaries. Image Credit: Andrea Schmutz

"I want to be a voice for single mothers and immigrant women," she said. "Education helps them help themselves, whatever circumstances they might find themselves in."

Originally from the Philippines, Schmutz moved to the United States in 2010 to continue her education. Today, she hopes to become a university professor after completing her Ph.D.

Her passion for education is deeply personal.

As a single mother, Schmutz said earning advanced degrees has allowed her to provide financial stability for herself and her daughter. That experience is the message she hopes BYUI students remember.

"You'll never know what will happen in the future," she said. "Finish your schooling and get your degree. Because of my education, I was able to support myself and my daughter."

Outside the classroom, Schmutz founded a community group called Empowering Immigrant Women in Pocatello that supports refugee and immigrant women through education and mentorship. Since winning the state title, her schedule has been filled with speaking engagements, volunteer events and community outreach across Idaho.

Balancing those responsibilities alongside graduate school, teaching and parenting is not easy, she admitted.

"It can be challenging," Schmutz said. "But I'm really good at scheduling, and I have an amazing support system—my family, friends, neighbors and my daughter's teachers. I'm not afraid to ask for help."

Andrea Schmutz, pictured with her friends and family, after winning the Miss Idaho for America Strong title. Image Credit: Andrea Schmutz

Although the Miss for America Strong competition does not include a talent portion, music remains one of Schmutz's greatest passions. She has played the piano since she was six years old and recently organized a fundraising piano concert in Idaho Falls.

"When I see a piano, I just can't help but play," she said.

Schmutz also hopes to challenge common misconceptions about pageantry.

"To me, pageantry is more than just wearing beautiful dresses," she said. "It helps build confidence, communication skills and public speaking. It's an opportunity to grow and to serve."

As she prepares to represent Idaho on the national stage, Schmutz said her greatest source of strength comes from her faith.

"I know Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ have never left me," she said. "They've always been there through every challenge."

Whether she is teaching college students, mentoring immigrant women or walking across a pageant stage, Schmutz hopes her story reminds others that life's unexpected challenges do not have to define their future.