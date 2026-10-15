BYUI reports zero sexual crimes in 2025

On Oct. 1, BYU-Idaho reported zero sexual crimes in 2025 in its Annual Security Report.

The Annual Security Report, which is published every October, compiles every report of criminal offenses, hate crimes, hazing, arrests and violence against women offenses to comply with the Jeanne Clery Act.

BYUI's report is published by the Compliance Office, headed by Chief Compliance Officer Nolan Bybee.

Every Church Education School must comply, and every school publishes a similar report each year.

Data for the Annual Security Report comes from multiple facets, such as the Honor Code Office, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Rexburg Police Department and the campus Security Office.

Portrait of Nolan Bybee. Image credit: Isabella Garn

Sexual crimes are reported under three categories: rape, fondling and statutory rape.

In 2025, BYUI saw the lowest number of reported sexual crimes compared to all other CES schools: zero. Ensign College reported two, BYU-Hawaii reported seven and BYU reported the highest number of reported sexual crimes with 22.

In the past, BYUI has seen a higher number of reported sexual crimes than all other CES schools. In 2024, BYUI reported 26 sexual crimes, and 41 in 2023.

Chart of the number of reported sexual crimes in the past five years. Image credit: Isabella Garn

Bybee found the lack of reports intriguing, but is constrained to the data put in front of him.

"I [only] rely on what is being reported," Bybee said. "If I got wind that there might have been [a sexual crime], then we would have dug in and investigated it further."

Despite the lack of reports, Bybee believes that anyone who was a victim of a sexual crime can report it to officials at BYUI without judgment.

Bybee said he fears that the lack of reports is due to the fear that they would be judged. He explained that sometimes sexual crime victims can feel like they allowed it to happen.

"That's not true. They're a victim. They did not willingly participate in that," Bybee affirmed.

How to report

Victims of any crime can report their experience to the BYU-Idaho Security Office or to local law enforcement.