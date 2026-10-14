BYUI Special Collections to host lecture series in honor of William Tyndale

Illustration of William Tyndale. Image credit: English New Testament, published by Bagster and Row, 1836

The BYU-Idaho Special Collections and Archives, located on the second floor of the west wing of the David O. McKay Library, will host a special lecture series on Oct. 14 and 15 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of William Tyndale's English translation of the New Testament.

This lecture series is an extension of Special Collections' current exhibit centered on Tyndale. The exhibit opened on Oct. 1 and will continue through the end of the fall 2026 semester, and possibly through winter 2027, said Adam Luke, the university archivist and Special Collections librarian at BYUI.

Students and community members are invited to the McKay Library’s Special Collections room to explore Tyndale’s life and legacy. The exhibit features rare New Testaments to view and handle, alongside interactive touchscreen displays detailing his influence on modern English and Bible translations.

"I Glory in Plainness; I Glory in Truth: Tyndale's Influence on the English Language"

by Terry Gorton, an English and philosophy professor.

Oct. 14, 11:30 a.m. at the David O. McKay Library, room 230

"William Tyndale and the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ"

will be taught by Dale Sturm, a religious education professor.

Oct. 14, 2:00 p.m. at McKay 230.

"How Heresy Became a Revolution: The Power of Print in Early Modern Europe"

will be presented by David Pigott, a history, geography and political science professor.

Oct. 15, 2:00 p.m. at McKay 230.

"No Timid Friend to Truth - William Tyndale, Father of the English Bible"

This forum will feature LDS author and scholar S. Michael Wilcox.

Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m. at the John Taylor Chapel.

Image of a few of Special Collections' historical editions of the New Testament, currently on display in the Tyndale exhibit.

Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten

Luke hopes that students who attend the lectures and exhibit will leave with a greater appreciation for both the efforts of Tyndale and the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Thanks to Tyndale, Joseph Smith was able to read the Bible in his own language," Luke said.

Luke said the words, "If any of you lack wisdom," are phrasing created by Tyndale in his translation of the beloved James 1 verse.

BYUI's working replica of the Grandin Printing Press. Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten

Attendees will also be able to attend an open press day for BYUI's Grandin Printing Press replica on the afternoons of Oct. 14 and 15, where they can participate in a live printing of sections of Tyndale's work.

Who Was William Tyndale?

William Tyndale is commonly referred to as "The father of the English Bible."

According to the University of Cambridge's Tyndale House, this is because Tyndale, a Catholic priest and scholar trained at Oxford University and the University of Cambridge, was the first person to successfully translate the New Testament from the original Greek manuscripts into English. This translation was first published in 1526, in the midst of the ongoing Protestant Reformation. Tyndale was motivated by the belief that the Bible and its teachings should be available in the language of the people.

According to Tyndale’s own account in the prologue to his 1530 translation of the Pentateuch, when reprimanded by local clergy for his efforts, Tyndale famously replied, "I defy the Pope and all his laws ... I will cause the boy that driveth the plough to know more of the Scriptures than thou dost."

The research center notes that Tyndale and his translation received hostile reactions from the Catholic Church. This resulted in Tyndale being declared a heretic and eventually executed by the church in late September or early October 1536.