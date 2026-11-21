On Nov. 19, Police arrested BYU-Idaho student Evan Cobb and charged him with two counts of distribution of sexually exploitative material.

According to a press release by the Rexburg Police Department, Cobb's arrest followed a search of his apartment on South 1st West.

The Madison County Courts set the 22-year-old's bond at $100,000 on Nov. 20.

The press release said that they received a tip about Cobb on March 9, 2026, and police began investigating.

Cobb's next court hearing will be on Nov. 25.

According to BYUI's student directory, Cobb is currently a student at the university.