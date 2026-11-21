On Nov. 19, Police arrested BYU-Idaho student Evan Cobb and charged him with two counts of distribution of sexually exploitative material.
According to a press release by the Rexburg Police Department, Cobb's arrest followed a search of his apartment on South 1st West.
The Madison County Courts set the 22-year-old's bond at $100,000 on Nov. 20.
The press release said that they received a tip about Cobb on March 9, 2026, and police began investigating.
Cobb's next court hearing will be on Nov. 25.
According to BYUI's student directory, Cobb is currently a student at the university.
-
Civics and Student Living Desk Editor
Isabella Garn covers Civics and Student Living as a Desk Editor for the Scroll. She plans to graduate in December of 2026 in Communications with an emphasis in Journalism. Isabella has been a member of Scroll since 2025, starting as a copy editor. She loves being able to share her passion of writing with her practicum students.
0 Comments