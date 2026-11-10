BYUI’s weekly D&D night draws new and returning players

BYU-Idaho’s weekly Dungeons & Dragons game night offers opportunities for both new and seasoned gamers to learn the rules of the game, make friends and play a session every Thursday night from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is a tabletop role-playing game. Every game table consists of several players and a Dungeon Master (DM).

Each of the players creates a character using D&D’s official guidelines, then works together as a group to complete an adventure decided by the DM. The DM acts as the narrator and rules moderator for the game.

Throughout the game, dice rolls, character abilities and player decisions shape the direction of the narrative.

A DM runs a session during the mid-semester event Oct 29. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

Rebekah Sapp, a senior studying elementary education and president of the D&D event on campus, said that D&D game night is an opportunity to socialize and tell stories together.

“We are meant to be around other people,” Sapp said.

She said that D&D game night is a chance to be a part of a community and enjoy a couple hours away from the stresses of college life.

"We're just getting together to play a game, to have fun, to be with other humans," said Sapp.

Tyson Tross, a sophomore studying geology, came costumed for the mid-semester event. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

One of D&D Night's most well-attended events is their mid-semeseter activity, which recently took place on Thursday, Oct. 29. Colorful fantasy costumes filled the Manwaring Center along with piles of books, dice and the sound of 12 simultaneous adventures across the various tables. During the mid-semester activity, participants enjoyed extra in-game rewards for attending and a bonus if they came in costume.

Pavel Allred, a freshman studying advanced vehicle systems, was in attendance during the mid-semester event.

“I’ve come about three times, and every time has been super fun,” Allred said.

He said that working with the Dungeon Masters has been a good experience. “They’re all super friendly and helpful to new players. It’s been really nice working with them.”

Pavel Allred (left) and other party members look on as a player rolls dice to deal damage against an enemy during combat. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

Sapp said that the group is trying to make a special effort to welcome those who are unfamiliar with D&D. The group holds a beginners’ table at 5:45 p.m. each Thursday for a crash course on various D&D rules followed by a Q&A for extra help. She said that new players don’t have to worry about bringing dice or character sheets, as the event can provide all the physical supplies needed to play a session.

Outside of BYUI, Sapp says that D&D can have a reputation of containing explicit content. The event here at BYUI follows an additional set of rules to try and curb such content from appearing in BYUI games.

“Some of [the additional content rules] are set up by the school, some of them are set up by us,” said Sapp.

She said that such rules include requiring players' genders to align with their characters' genders, prohibiting explicit scenes and following other D&D etiquette.

The complete set of rules can be found on the group's Discord server. The server also includes channels where students can chat, ask questions, share game-relevant art and dive deeper into the lore of the game. People can gain access to the server through an invite link from those who are already part of the server.

Anybody interested in playing can join for free every Thursday night in the Manwaring Center by the entrance to the Crossroads. The beginners' crash course starts at 5:45 p.m., and game table sign-ups start at 6 p.m.