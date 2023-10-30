The BYU Cougars lost 35-6 against the University of Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

BYU entered Saturday with a 5-2 record following a 27-14 victory over Texas Tech University on Oct. 21.

Texas came into Saturday with a 6-1 record after defeating the University of Houston 31-24 on Oct. 20.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Murphy started the game for the Longhorns after starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured in their game against Houston.

The Longhorns opened the scoring with 12:08 remaining in the first quarter when Xavier Worthy returned a Ryan Rehkow punt 74 yards to the endzone, giving them a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars got a chance to score after Crew Wakley intercepted a Murphy pass. This set them up on the Texas 45-yard line.

On the ensuing possession, Texas returned the favor when Terrance Brooks intercepted a pass from Kedon Slovis and returned the ball to the BYU 26-yard line.

Texas took advantage of BYU’s mistake when Jonathon Brooks rushed the ball for a 4-yard touchdown to put them ahead 14-0.

After one quarter, Texas led BYU 14-0 while out-gaining the Cougars 104 yards- 12 yards.

BYU’s defence created another turnover for the Cougars when Isaiah Bagnah hit Murphy and recovered a fumble to give BYU the ball on BYU’s 36-yard line.

The Cougars took advantage of their opportunity and got on the scoreboard when Will Ferrin made a 24-yard field goal to make the score 14-3.

Texas extended their lead on the next possession when Murphy connected with Adonai Mitchell for a 30-yard passing touchdown, giving the Longhorns a 21-3 lead with 0:51 remaining in the first half.

After the first half, Texas led BYU 21-3 while out-gaining BYU 161 yards- 113 yards.

Slovis completed 10/16 passes for BYU in the first half, throwing zero touchdowns and one interception.

Murphy connected with 10/15 passes for the Longhorns in the first half, completing one touchdown pass and throwing one interception.

Ferrin added another field goal for BYU after their offence marched the ball 68 yards and set him up for a 32-yard kick to make the score 21-6.

The Cougars’ defence made a stand with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter when Jakob Robinson tackled Ja’Tavion Sanders on a fourth down from the BYU 2-yard line and forced a turnover on downs.

After three quarters, Texas led BYU 21-6 while out-gaining them 264 yards-189 yards.

Texas had a chance to extend their lead with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter when they gambled on fourth down from the BYU 2-yard line, however, the BYU defence stood strong and held Jonathon Brooks short of the first down.

The Longhorns’ defence took the ball away from BYU when a pass from Slovis deflected off the hands of Darius Lassiter and into the hands of Michael Taaffe.

Texas’ offence took advantage of the turnover on the next play when Murphy connected with Mitchell for a 13-yard receiving touchdown, putting them ahead 28-6.

Jaydon Blue expanded Texas’ lead with 1:43 remaining in the game when he ran for a 34-yard rushing touchdown, making the score 35-6.

In the end, Texas defeated BYU 35-6.

For the Cougars, Slovis threw for 197 yards, completing 24/39 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Lassiter led BYU in receiving with five catches for 75 yards. Aiden Robbins was BYU’s leading rusher with 56 yards on 17 carries. Defensively, Wakely led BYU with nine tackles and one interception.

Murphy threw for 170 yards and completed 16/25 passes while throwing for two touchdowns and one interception in his first NCAA start. Jonathon Brooks was the leading receiver and rusher for Texas, rushing for 98 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries and picking up 40 receiving yards on 4 receptions. Jaylan Ford was the leading tackler for the Longhorns with 11 tackles.

With the loss, BYU’s record drops to 5-3 on the season (2-3 in conference).

The Cougars will return to action on Nov. 4 when they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the University of West Virginia Mountaineers.