BYU’s Living Legends performed in the Hart Auditorium on Friday.

The Living Legends are a dance performance group highlighting Latin American, Native American and Polynesian cultures of the past and present.

Ivette Galvez, a Legend, said one of the group’s goals is to bring these cultures to life by sharing and continuing these performances with their audiences.

“I think the biggest message of the group’s performance is that everyone is a child of God,” Galvez said.

Helaman Sosi, another one of the Legends, said the group has a wonderful opportunity to represent their dual heritage. However, everyone’s heritage is as a child of God.

“We don’t necessarily read scripture to you as we’re dancing or sing hymns,” Sosi said. “But we like to think that as we are dancing and singing, we’re preaching the gospel, just not through the typical way.”

The Legends said their favorite part of traveling and performing is the people.

“The people who come up to us at the end of the show are just so kind,” Galvez said, “Everyone shows so much love to us.”

The two Legends agreed they love visiting the people with whom they share their dances, the individuals they represent in their performances and those they share the gospel with, both on and off stage.

“We go to these exotic places and colleges,” Sosi said. “But at the end of the day, it’s the people.”

Future tour dates and behind scenes are located on the Living Legends Instagram and Facebook pages.