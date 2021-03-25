Campus Life Events hosted Escape Night on Saturday

Campus Life Events hosted the annual Escape Night for BYU-Idaho students on March 20. The event ran from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, the John W. Hart Building and the John Taylor Building.
Every winter semester, Campus Life Events hosts Escape Night, an event that consists of multiple escape rooms around campus. This semester the event included 17 to 20 themes and about 60 escape rooms.
Some of the themes were Island Treasure, Grandma’s Attic, Catch Me If You Can, Through the Looking Glass, Quidditch Quest, Presidential Pursuit, Murder in the Mansion, Pharaoh’s Tomb, Escape the YSA, Will You Accept This Rose, and Stuck in Middle School.
“Our council wanted to do something unique that would bring students to the school and give them the opportunity to make new friends,” said Bridgette Hribar, a BYU-I alumna and Campus Life Events student director. “We wanted to breathe life back into the MC, because now, especially with COVID-19, it has kind of become a library study space.”
Students had 10 to 15 minutes to escape the room. Most rooms were designed for four to six students to solve clues and get out in time.
“One of our harder escape rooms is the dollhouse,” Hribar said. “You are locked in a creepy grandma’s attic and you have to escape. You have to figure out the names of the dolls and if you help them escape, they will give you the code to get you out of the room.”
Apart from the escape rooms, there was a scavenger hunt, roller skating, live Clue, Mafia, River of Ricks pool, mini golf, archery tag, live-action Among Us and laser tag.
Kjersten Moore, a junior studying communication, and Jacob Westenskow, a sophomore studying communication, worked through the circus escape room.
“I just like the challenge,” Westenskow said. “I honestly think it is a great place to meet new people and have fun.”
While they went over the time limit to escape, they enjoyed the task.
“If you are looking to have fun and have a great time and meet other people, it’s a great place,” Moore said.
Anna Olsen, a senior studying exercise physiology, worked with Student Support for about two years and volunteered at the event.
“Escape Night is the best,” Olsen said. “When I started working here there were no escape rooms, we didn’t have any. Over the course of a couple years we created all these or found them online.”
During Escape Night, Campus Life Events brings all the different escape rooms they’ve created to this one event for students to enjoy.
In the MC, they also hosted a Student Support Involvement Fair. They had different booths set up with information about programs on campus.
“Involvement Fair is with all the councils in Student Support like Heber J. Grant, Spirit Week and Campus Life Events and we’re just telling people about what we do and help people have a good time,” said Madison Stafford, a sophomore studying political science and a coordinator for Student Support. “The reason I joined Student Support was because I really wanted to meet more people and when I started volunteering it was really awesome because now I see people all the time that I know.”
If students want to get more involved with campus activities or volunteer at events such as Escape Night, they can go to the BYU-I website and sign-up.