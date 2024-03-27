BYU-Idaho is reigning in the Easter spirit this Thursday with an egg scavenger hunt hosted by Campus Life Events.

Gold eggs will be dropped at different locations around campus starting from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Locations of the eggs will be uploaded to the Campus Life Event’s Instagram page.

According to the event’s listing on the BYU-I website, students should “Follow (Campus Life Events) on Instagram and join us for the Easter egg scavenger hunt. There will be golden egg drops throughout the day. You don’t want to miss this event and the chance to win some amazing swag.”

Prizes will be given out at different campus departments. Some of the prizes included in an Instagram video were a BYU-I sweatshirt, paint supplies, camping gear, chocolate, candy and more.

Along with the egg hunt and prizes, students can drop by the first floor of the BYU-I Manwaring Student Center to participate in “The Hoppening.”

Cookies, games and a chance to spin the big wheel will be available for students to participate in at the Involvement Desk. All activities on Thursday will be free.

To participate in the egg hunt, follow BYU-I Campus Life Events Instagram page here for drop locations.