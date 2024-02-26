BYU-Idaho’s Campus Life hosted Sound Trax in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on Friday.

Sound Trax is an a capella event, which features four a capella groups: Resonate, Crescendo, Musai and Apollo.

Gracey Holt, Campus Life’s Latin and a capella coordinator, said her favorite part of working with Campus Life is putting together activities that help people make connections.

“I just love seeing the connections that people make at activities and events on campus,” Holt said. “It’s really fun to see people come and maybe they come by themselves. The next time they come they have one or two friends with them.”

Alexa Cook and August Adams are members of Musai, the women’s a capella group.

Cook and Adams agreed that the best part of participating in Musai is getting to work with their team of girls and building friendships in the group.

“It’s just like we’re very united and I feel personally for me, has brought a lot of friendships,” Cook said. “And it’s just fun to make those connections and, create music together and create ideas.”

Adams added that the collaboration is one of the most exciting parts of being in the group.

“It’s so fun to get together with a group of people who can collaborate and make something really cool out of nothing,” Adams said. “People have to be very aware of how each other are sounding, and it’s so cool to stand up and do that all together and it just clicks.”

BYU-I’s next a capella event, Echo Effects, will occur on March 29.

For information on upcoming events, visit I-Belong and Campus Life’s Instagram.