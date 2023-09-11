It’s the beginning of a new fall semester at BYU-Idaho which brings new students to campus. The first week at college can be overwhelming, but there are many campus resources that might take the stress off your shoulders.

Career and Academic Advising

The advising office, which sits across from the University Store in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, offers help with career planning, class selection and deciding a major.

You can choose one of five options to schedule an appointment:

— Call (208) 496-9800

— Email advising@byui.edu

— Schedule online in I-Plan

— Chat online with a BYU-I virtual assistant on the university website

— Go to the office in the MC

Fun activities

Use I-Belong to find dozens of campus groups and activities. BYU-I offers everything from competitive sports to roller skating, to Dungeons & Dragons and kayaking trips.

Spiritual strengthening

Come to Devotional. Devotional is every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium and features speakers typically selected from University faculty. The first one this semester will feature BYU-I President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife.

Food options

Need to grab a quick bite before your next class? The Crossroads, located on the second floor of the MC, offers several food venues. Breakfast burritos and other early morning items are available at Teton Grill from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Crepes are available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All other venues open at 11:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m, except for Chik-fil-A which is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m on Saturdays.

Other venues at The Crossroads include Caliente (Mexican food), Campagna (Italian sandwiches), Stacks and Wraps (Deli sandwiches), Oriental Dragon (Chinese food), Chef’s Point (homestyle comfort food), Fire & Slice (pizza), Curry On (Indian food), Shaka Shak (Hawaiian food), Apollo Gyros (Greek gyros), Simply Sushi, Shaker Salad, and Pastry Kitchen.

The first floor of the Manwaring Center has the MC Market, a convenience store and Soleil, which offers crepes, smoothies, bagels and pizza.

Peer mentoring

Struggling to adjust to your new schedule? Need help setting goals? Or maybe you need a friend. The University offers peer mentoring to help with all these things.

To get started or to become a peer mentor yourself all (208) 496-1431 or email peermentoring@byui.edu.